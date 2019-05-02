Park National Corp OH Purchases 6,653 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,714 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17,350.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,011,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,587,000 after purchasing an additional 186,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $918,305,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $1,626,605.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,915 shares of company stock valued at $12,853,882. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $221.00 target price on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

