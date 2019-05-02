PAR Technology Co. (PAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,274,816 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the March 29th total of 978,974 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 489,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 556,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 446,295 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 707,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 121,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
