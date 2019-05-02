PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

PACW traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,658. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price objective on PacWest Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

