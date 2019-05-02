Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 19.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 676.7% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 116,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

PKG traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 253,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,482. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $124.70.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.