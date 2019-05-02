Oyster Shell (SHL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Oyster Shell token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Oyster Shell has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oyster Shell has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00420959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00954840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00178608 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oyster Shell Token Profile

Oyster Shell was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. Oyster Shell’s official message board is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6 . Oyster Shell’s official website is oysterprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol

Oyster Shell Token Trading

Oyster Shell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Shell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oyster Shell using one of the exchanges listed above.

