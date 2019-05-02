Oxycoin (OXY) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Oxycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Oxycoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $21,262.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00085995 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000487 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 926,887,974 coins. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin . Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io . The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.