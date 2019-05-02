Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,416,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXSQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.40%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

