Ownership Capital B.V. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $82,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $162.79 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,207 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,652. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ownership Capital B.V. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (V)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/ownership-capital-b-v-lowers-stake-in-visa-inc-v.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.