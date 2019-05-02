Owens & Minor (OMI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 1,289,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.