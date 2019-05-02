Overstock.com (OSTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.22

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 73789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $403.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $42,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $267,697.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,983,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,631,000 after buying an additional 231,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 128,649 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $13,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

