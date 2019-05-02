OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSUR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

OSUR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 18,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,800. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $587.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, CEO Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $185,003.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Comerica Bank boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 452,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

