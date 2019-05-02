Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $10,771,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 106,816 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $6,883,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.01. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,447. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.8715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.47. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNP. Morgan Stanley cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

