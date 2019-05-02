OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 1,509.87%. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OPTN opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.81. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.28.
OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
