OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 1,509.87%. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPTN opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.81. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptiNose stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of OptiNose worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

