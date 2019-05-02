Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 341.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 31.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,891.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $704,766.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

