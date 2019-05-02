Opes Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,002.6% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,072,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,483,000 after purchasing an additional 274,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 193,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 804,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 14,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,672. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

