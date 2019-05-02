Open Trading Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $33,836.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $33,836.00 and $0.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00422450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00956862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00179491 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Open Trading Network is otn.org

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

