OP Bancorp (OPBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. OP Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OP Bancorp an industry rank of 192 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Monday.

NYSE:OPBK traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 53,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,301. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

