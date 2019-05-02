Oleeo (OLEE) Announces Earnings Results

Oleeo (LON:OLEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.45 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:OLEE remained flat at $GBX 160 ($2.09) on Thursday. Oleeo has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37.

Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.

