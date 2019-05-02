Ocwen Financial (OCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OCN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.77. 566,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.93 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%.

In other Ocwen Financial news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman acquired 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $459,261.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,312,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 89.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.