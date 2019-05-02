NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.02, but opened at $105.62. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $106.82, with a volume of 2784832 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $234,256,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $168,740,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $122,567,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $101,480,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $193,552,000 after acquiring an additional 985,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

