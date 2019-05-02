NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/nvidia-co-nvda-is-dock-street-asset-management-inc-s-4th-largest-position.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.