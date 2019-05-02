NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NHA) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE NHA traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 23,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

