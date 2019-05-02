Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 364,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,112. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

