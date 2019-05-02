NuVasive (NUVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “: We maintain our Neutral rating on NUVA, but raise our 12- month PT to $61 from $50 as NUVA’s performance justifies multiple expansion. NUVA reported 1Q revenue of $274.8MM (+5.9% organic), beating FactSet consensus by $5.6MM. 40bp benefit from one-time NCS collections and a faster-than-expected benefit from West Carrollton, GM (72.9%) and OM (14.9%) were higher than expectations, driving an EPS beat of $0.12. A number of favorable one-time items make determining the true underlying performance challenging.””

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NuVasive to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $274.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

