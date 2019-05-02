Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Opti Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King acquired 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $10.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $4.00 target price on shares of Novavax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

