Novartis AG (NVS) Position Boosted by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Novartis by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,005 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,609,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 184,555 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,016,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,650 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $82.08. 1,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/novartis-ag-nvs-position-boosted-by-osborn-williams-donohoe-llc.html.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.