Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.89 and a 1 year high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.79 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

