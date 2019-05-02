Northview Apartment Reit’s (NVU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Northview Apartment Reit has a 52 week low of C$20.30 and a 52 week high of C$26.04.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C$2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$2.01. The business had revenue of C$94.04 million during the quarter.

