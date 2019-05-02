North American Construction Group (NOA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sector outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 8,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,583. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $339.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,156,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.