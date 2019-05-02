Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Netflix by 17,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Netflix by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,301,000 after buying an additional 1,479,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,238,000 after buying an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 763,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $204,475,000 after buying an additional 497,137 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $463.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.03.

NFLX stock opened at $378.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,574.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,440 shares of company stock valued at $63,555,861 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 200 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/norris-perne-french-llp-mi-sells-200-shares-of-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.