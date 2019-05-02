Norges Bank Invests $8.65 Million in Tronox Ltd (TROX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,111,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,766,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tronox Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.07 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tronox news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $229,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,919.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Norges Bank Invests $8.65 Million in Tronox Ltd (TROX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/norges-bank-invests-8-65-million-in-tronox-ltd-trox.html.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.