Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,506,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,839,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 213.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 51.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $129,000.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

