Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $385,863.00 and $0.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00421178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00957441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00178120 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001322 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 19,405,620 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.