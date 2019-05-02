Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dyadic International (DYAI)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dyadic International from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,361. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.29.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

