Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 668.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.41.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.35 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-has-341000-holdings-in-bluerock-residential-growth-reit-inc-brg.html.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.