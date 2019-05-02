NetScout Systems (NTCT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.04 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $31.77.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut NetScout Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,067.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $333,140 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/netscout-systems-ntct-issues-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.