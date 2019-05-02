NetEase (NTES) Sets New 12-Month High at $289.19

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $289.19 and last traded at $282.54, with a volume of 36492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “mkt perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.81.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 775.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

