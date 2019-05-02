Neovasc (NVCN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

NVCN stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

