National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,815,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,012,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,524,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $281,073,000 after acquiring an additional 890,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $24.92 on Thursday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.50 and a beta of 1.22.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $23.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

