National Bank Financial Raises Manulife Financial (MFC) Price Target to C$26.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.15.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$25.20.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.13000008102528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

In other news, Director Brian Collins sold 2,937 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$63,240.37. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 1,407 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$30,295.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at C$133,801.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

