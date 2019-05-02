National Bank Financial Comments on Equitable Group Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$94.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.60 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.83.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$72.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$53.85 and a 52-week high of C$74.76.

In other news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total transaction of C$126,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,349.50. Also, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.71, for a total transaction of C$33,461.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,947.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,272 shares of company stock worth $362,629.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

