Nabors Industries (NBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $809.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:NBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 426,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.29. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.
Several research firms have recently commented on NBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $8.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
