MyWish Reaches Market Capitalization of $887,458.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. MyWish has a total market cap of $887,458.00 and $2,463.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00428566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00958398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00180492 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001345 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,704,045 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.