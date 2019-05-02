Mothership Price Reaches $0.0054 (MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mothership has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mothership token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Mothership has a market cap of $752,946.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00415187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00981076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00180741 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001354 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mothership Token Profile

Mothership’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX . Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx

Buying and Selling Mothership

Mothership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mothership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mothership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

