Mosman Oil And Gas (MSMN) Trading 8.7% Higher

Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 3,854,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

