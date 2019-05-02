Morris A. Davis Sells 11,537 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Morris A. Davis sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $206,973.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,775.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.91%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,371,000 after buying an additional 1,985,115 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Morris A. Davis Sells 11,537 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/morris-a-davis-sells-11537-shares-of-agnc-investment-corp-agnc-stock.html.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.