Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. 38,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

