Moneywise Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Moneywise Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,793,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after buying an additional 1,466,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 150,244 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,167,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 188,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.85. 146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,802. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Moneywise Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/moneywise-inc-has-223000-stake-in-spdr-dow-jones-global-real-estate-etf-rwo.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.