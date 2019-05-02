Monetha (MTH) Market Cap Reaches $6.69 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Mercatox and Kucoin. Monetha has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $80,507.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00405644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00985722 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00180807 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001369 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,544,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

