Mondelez International (MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.53-2.58 EPS.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 419,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 10,945 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $501,937.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,401,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after purchasing an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,619 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,382,000 after acquiring an additional 723,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

